Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

GIM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 100,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,935,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,679,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,682,066 shares of company stock worth $13,370,148. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,591,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

