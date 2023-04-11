TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Tops $212.74 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $212.74 million and $8.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001176 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,602,960 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,998,614 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

