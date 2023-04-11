Terril Brothers Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,909. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

