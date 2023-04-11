Terril Brothers Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for about 2.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

