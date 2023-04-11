Tevis Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 3,980,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,921,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

