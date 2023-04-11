Tevis Investment Management Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Adobe by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Adobe by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.95 on Tuesday, reaching $370.30. 427,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,983. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

