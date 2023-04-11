Tevis Investment Management Makes New $397,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 509,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

