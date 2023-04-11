Tevis Investment Management Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tevis Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,116. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

