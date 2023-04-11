Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,830. The stock has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

