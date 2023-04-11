The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.85% of Chemours worth $39,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

CC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 109,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

