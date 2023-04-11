The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.85% of Chemours worth $39,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
Insider Activity at Chemours
Chemours Trading Up 0.1 %
CC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 109,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.87.
Chemours Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.
Chemours Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
