The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.68

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $99.36, with a volume of 6448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,723 shares of company stock worth $4,862,841 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

