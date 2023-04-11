The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.68

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $99.36, with a volume of 6448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,723 shares of company stock worth $4,862,841. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

