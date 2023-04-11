The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GDV opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $24.44.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

