The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

