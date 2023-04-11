The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 21st

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GUT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,949. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

