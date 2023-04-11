The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.8% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.51. 310,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

