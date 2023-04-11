The Graph Market Capitalization Hits $1.32 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $68.59 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,628,167,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,398,438 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

