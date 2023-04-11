The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

NYSE PG traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $150.66. 5,760,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,647,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 297,490 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

