The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.