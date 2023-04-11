Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,324 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,647 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

