Threadgill Financial LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,484,250,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.22. 676,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,527. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

