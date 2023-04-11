Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,702,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.92. 884,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.18. The stock has a market cap of $279.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

