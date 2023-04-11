Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $3.77 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
TLT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292,270. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $124.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
