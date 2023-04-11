Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $410,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ELV traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $487.38. 131,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.19.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

