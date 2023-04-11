Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 414,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,317. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

