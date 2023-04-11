Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,583,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 237,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 2,272,689 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

