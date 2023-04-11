Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.34. 281,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.58.

