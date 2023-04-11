Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 453,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.