Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 453,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Enbridge Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enbridge (ENB)
- Albertsons Companies Can’t Be Any More Attractive Than It Is
- PriceSmart: A Smart Play On Emerging Markets
- Insiders Are Selling These Stocks, But You Shouldn’t
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.