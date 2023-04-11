Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.12 on Tuesday. 166,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,411. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

