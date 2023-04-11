Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 10.2%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) fell 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.35. 521,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 998,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

