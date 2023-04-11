Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 10.2%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.35. 521,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 998,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

