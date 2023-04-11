Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up 0.7% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,872,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 402,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 809,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,712. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

