Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 2,607 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. 272,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

