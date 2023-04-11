TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RNW stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.40. 27,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.03.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

