Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.16% of Triumph Group worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 108,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

