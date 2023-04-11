Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 768,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,101,522. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.76.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

