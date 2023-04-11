Twele Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 490,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,904. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.