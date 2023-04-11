Twele Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

