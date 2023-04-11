Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 3%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 6,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 51,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $628.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.