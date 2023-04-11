Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.96. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 68,382 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 445,303 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

