Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

