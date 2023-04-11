Valence8 US LP Takes $4.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 198,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valence8 US LP owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,989. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.