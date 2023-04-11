Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. 207,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

