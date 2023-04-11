Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,404,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 534,309 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $77.36.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFH. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

