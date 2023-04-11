Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 56,295 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 417,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,509,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

