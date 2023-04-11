Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 1,675,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.