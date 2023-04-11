Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 13.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 1,503,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,818,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

