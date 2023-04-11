Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Echo45 Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

