Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,002. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

