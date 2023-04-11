Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754,833. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.